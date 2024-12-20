Dubai priority but Colombo an option for Champions Trophy due to visa issue in UAE

CHENNAI: For the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains priority for being a neutral venue for the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, certain visa policy of the UAE for select nations means the PCB is also looking for an alternate option and that could be Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Of late, Pakistan citizens have reportedly faced visa rejection for the UAE. Similarly, Afghanistan nationals too have been facing issues. Afghanistan is among eight teams to qualify for the Champions Trophy. It will be Afghanistan's maiden appearance in the Champions Trophy.

The International Cricket Committee (ICC) on Thursday approved that matches between India and Pakistan played at ICC events during the current rights cycle from 2024 to 2027 (which are to be hosted in India or Pakistan) will be played at a neutral venue proposed by the tournament host.

"This will apply to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (Pakistan), ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (India and Sri Lanka)," the ICC said in a statement.

A source had told this daily that authorities at Dubai were even asked, though verbally, to keep the venue ready for India matches and knockouts if the Men in Blue reach that stage.