Dubai priority but Colombo an option for Champions Trophy due to visa issue in UAE

CHENNAI: For the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains priority for being a neutral venue for the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, certain visa policy of the UAE for select nations means the PCB is also looking for an alternate option and that could be Colombo in Sri Lanka.
Of late, Pakistan citizens have reportedly faced visa rejection for the UAE. Similarly, Afghanistan nationals too have been facing issues. Afghanistan is among eight teams to qualify for the Champions Trophy. It will be Afghanistan's maiden appearance in the Champions Trophy.
The International Cricket Committee (ICC) on Thursday approved that matches between India and Pakistan played at ICC events during the current rights cycle from 2024 to 2027 (which are to be hosted in India or Pakistan) will be played at a neutral venue proposed by the tournament host.
"This will apply to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (Pakistan), ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (India and Sri Lanka)," the ICC said in a statement.
A source had told this daily that authorities at Dubai were even asked, though verbally, to keep the venue ready for India matches and knockouts if the Men in Blue reach that stage.
"UAE remains the priority with Dubai most likely being the neutral venue for the 2025 CT," a PCB source told this daily. The source, however, said an intense discussion is on among all stakeholders given the visa policy of the UAE.
"Pakistan nationals from a few cities have been denied UAE visas of late. Similarly, a few other participating nations also face the same difficulties in procuring the UAE visas. These issues could lead to change in the venue but the Pakistan board is trying its best to get things sorted out as Dubai looks the most appropriate venue," added the source.
The Champions Trophy is slated in February-March next year but the ICC has yet not announced the match schedule. The PCB was awarded the tournament in 2021. India's refusal to travel to Pakistan led to the stalemate and eventual delay in the announcement of the schedule.
Notably, India has not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Pakistan had played a bilateral series in India in 2012 but since then the two teams have not engaged in any bilateral series. They, however, played each in the ICC events with Pakistan touring India for the 2023 ODI World Cup.
The two boards even adopted a hybrid model for the 2023 Asia Cup which preceded the ODI World Cup. India played their matches including the final in Sri Lanka.