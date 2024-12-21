McSweeney 'devastated' after being axed from Australia squad

MELBOURNE: Rookie Australia opener Nathan McSweeney admitted feeling "devastated" after being dropped for the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India but vowed to work hard to reclaim his spot in the national team.

McSweeney was on Friday dropped by the national selectors, who handed a maiden call-up to teenage sensation Sam Kontas.

"Yeah, I mean devastated, I get the dream come true and then didn't quite work the way I wanted," McSweeney told Channel 7.

"But it's all part of it, and I'll get my head down and get back in the nets and work really hard and hopefully be ready to go for the next opportunity."

The 25-year-old, who made his Test debut in the series-opener in Perth, struggled at the top with scores of 10, 0, 39, 10 not out, 9, and 4 in his six innings. He was dismissed by Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah four times during the series.

"It's the game we're in. If you don't take an opportunity and you're not performing as well as you want to, your position's never safe," McSweeney said.

"So I missed out a few times with the bat and unfortunately wasn't able to take my opportunity, but as I said, I'll work really hard to make sure that if the opportunity comes around again, I'm definitely ready."