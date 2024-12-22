Anmolpreet smashes record-breaking ton

CHENNAI: Anmolpreet Singh smashed the quickest List A hundred by an Indian, a 35-ball effort, to guide Punjab to an easy nine-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh in a Group C Vijay Hazare match on Saturday.

Anmolpreet broke the record of former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan. The right-handed batter made 115 off 45 balls as Punjab chased down a target of 165 in just 12.5 overs.

KL Shrijith’s unbeaten 150 trumped Shreyas Iyer’s fiery 114 as Karnataka etched a seven-wicket win over Mumbai in a Group C match. Shreyas’ unbeaten 55-ball knock combined with fifties from Ayush Mhatre (78), Hardik Tamore (84) and Shivam Dube (63 n.o.) guided Mumbai to an imposing 382 for four.

But Shrijith hammered 150 off 101 balls to help Karnataka scale down 383 with 3.4 overs to spare. The Group D fixture between Tamil Nadu and Chandigarh was abandoned. At the Gujarat College Ground, Aravelly Avanish smashed 100 off 136 balls as Hyderabad overcame Nagaland.

Opener Tanmay Agarwal and middle order batter Aelgani Varun Goud scored a fifty each as Hyderabad reached 276 in the first innings. In reply, Yugandhar Singh (88) and Jagadeesha Suchith (66) fought well for Nagaland but fell short by 42 runs.

For Andhra, Ashwin Hebbar’s 132 and Bodhala Kumar’s four-wicket haul were enough to beat Railways by 91 runs in Mumbai. Batting first, Andhra were bowled out for 294, however, Railways lost wickets in regular intervals to get bowled out for 203.

In Ahmedabad, Arun Karthik and Aman Khan’s late hitting took Puducherry over the line against Saurashtra’s 285. Bowling first, Khan took two wickets to restrict to 285 for 8 in 50 overs. In the chase, as many as four batters scored 40s. Karthik and Khan then added a partnership of 79 runs.

Brief scores: Arunachal Pradesh 164/10 in 48.4 ovs (Markande 3/31) lost to Punjab 167/1 in 12.5 ovs (Anmolpreet 115 n.o.) by 9 wickets, Mumbai 382/4 in 50 ovs (Iyer 114) lost to Karnataka 383/3 in 46.2 ovs (KL Shrijith 150 n.o.) by 7 wickets, Hyderabad 276 all out in 48.1 ovs (Avanish 100) bt Nagaland 234/8 in 50 ovs (Yugandhar 80), Andhra 294/10 in 49.2 ovs (Hebbar 132) bt Railways 203 in 41.5 (Kumar 4/45) by 91 runs; Saurashtra 285/8 in 50 ovs (Jani 69) lost to 289/5 in 48.4 ovs (Karthik 73 n.o.)