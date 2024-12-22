Boxing Day Test: Fans wait for Kohli's Kingly' outing at MCG

MELBOURNE: "Kohli, Kohli " The chants from 90000 fervent fans still reverberate in the ear when you step into the fabled MCG, even two years after the former Indian skipper pulled off a stunning heist against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Back then, Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 off 53 balls helped India snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat, and now he is back at the G, looking for another redemption act.

Kohli made a bright beginning to the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia with a second innings hundred at Perth.

But since then he has hit the snooze mode, producing just 26 runs over the next four innings across Adelaide and Brisbane Tests.

However, Kohli's travails with the bat notwithstanding, his popularity off the field has not diminished one bit, a quick tour of MCG will make you understand that fact.

You will be greeted with Kohli's pictures at the ticket counter of the Australian Sports Museum.

Then there are images of him kissing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after securing the series win on these shores for the first time in the 2018-19 series, besides a team celebration picture after the third Test at the MCG, with the caption "Kohli's Conquerors".