Wasn't looking to save the follow-on that day in Brisbane: Akash Deep

MELBOURNE: Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah saved India the blushes during the Brisbane Test with a resolute 10th wicket partnership but the rookie pacer on Sunday said his focus was on wholesome contribution to the team rather than looking to "merely save the follow-on."

With the Indian batters, barring KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, failing once again, the obstinate 47-run partnership between Bumrah and Akash took India past the follow-on mark during the Gabba Test, which ended in a draw.

"We come to bat lower down the order, so contributions of 20-25-30 runs are very valuable. My mindset is just to contribute. I wasn't looking to save the follow-on that day; I was just looking not to get out. My mindset was this, God willing, we were able to save the follow-on," Akash told reporters.

Akash smashed Pat Cummins for a four to avoid the follow-on as the Indian dressing room broke into celebrations on day four.

When you save the match from such a situation, the entire team gets the confidence and our dressing room reflected just that. Everyone was having fun and enjoying."

Salvaging a draw after being on the brink of losing in Brisbane, the Indian team is now filled with confidence, feels Akash.