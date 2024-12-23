Tanush Kotian likely to replace Ashwin in Indian team Down Under

MELBOURNE: Mumbai's off-spinning all-rounder, Tanush Kotian, seems likely to join the Indian contingent over the next few days. With R Ashwin announcing his retirement after the Brisbane Test, Kotian has been asked to get ready for a trip Down Under.

While the BCCI is yet to make an official announcement, the all-rounder has been asked by the board to be ready to leave India on Tuesday. Kotian was a part of the India A team that toured Australia last month and he played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the second unofficial Test against India A.

As things stand, Washington Sundar is the only off-spinner in the squad while Devdutt Padikkal was seen rolling his arms at the Melbourne nets in the lead up to the Boxing Day Test.

While the MCG surface is expected to assist seamers, India might play two spinners in Sydney. There is also a case to make for an extra off-spinner to face in the nets. Only time will tell what kind of a role Kotian will play in the squad.