The making of fast bowler Boland: Cult hero of MCG

MELBOURNE: On a hot Saturday afternoon at the AH Butler Oval, Frankston Peninsula Cricket Club was playing against Camberwell Magpies Cricket Club in the local game on the outskirts of Melbourne. On the field, things were not going well for FPCC. Even as the current coach Peter Marshall sat with the team in the dugout, keeping an eye on the action, watching along the boundary ropes was former coach David McClean and his wife.

David hadn’t been at the ground for a while and his wife wanted to see some of the renovated facilities at the venue. As one reaches the Oval after a 40-minute cab ride from the Melbourne Cricket Ground, saying one particular name can change the mood of any person present— Scott Boland. Instantly there was a wide smile and one could sense the happiness and the feeling of pride that comes along. After all, this is the ground where the Australian pacer — who made his debut at the MCG with a record figure of 6/7 against England three years ago— arrived as a teenager from Parkdale almost 20 years ago.