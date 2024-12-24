Cranbrook to MCG, the rise and rise of Sam Konstas

MELBOURNE: On the eve of New South Wales’ first Sheffield Shield match of the season - against South Australia at Cricket Central in Sydney - Sam Konstas was sitting with his batting coach Tahmid Islam for dinner.
At that time, the teenager who had just turned 19, has had a pretty decent year. He had played for Australia U19 and won the World Cup that was hosted in South Africa, and was hoping to lead the NSW U19 side to the domestic title.
Test cricket was not even in the scheme of things while talking about cricket. Konstas made his first-class debut only last year.
As fate would have it, that week changed everything. The teenager hit centuries in both innings against South Australia, becoming the youngest player to do so in the Sheffield Shield since Ricky Ponting 31 years ago. He also became the third youngest to achieve the feat after Ponting and Archie Jackson. Sir Donald Bradman achieved the same feat when he was 20.
Since then, Konstas's life has hit the FF (fast forward) button. Seventy-seven days and seven first-class matches later, Konstas is all set to become the youngster Test opener ever for Australia when he walks out in front of a sell out crowd on Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He will eclipse the record held by Jackson (19 years, 149 days).
“Been a bit of a rollercoaster but what's been super impressive is it hasn't sort of changed him as a person or the way he goes about things, which again is super special at his age to not read into any of the press and just stay pretty level,” Islam tells this daily, beaming with pride. "Really, really happy and very proud of him. I'm just really happy for him moving forward. It's probably happened a little bit sooner than he anticipated, but I think he's ready,” he adds.
Initiation into the game
Islam met Konstas when he got into Cranbrook School in his early teen years. They had a couple of training sessions together after which the former Bangladeshi first-class cricketer sat down with Sam’s father Jim and worked out a roadmap.
When the long-time batting coach says that the teenager has remained the same, one of the first things that he and many others in Australian cricketing circles refer to is his confidence. It was the first impression Islam had on the youngster and it was visible when Konstas said, “It’s going to be just another day,” while addressing the reporters at the MCG on Monday.
From those two sessions, Islam has been with Konstas in every step and so have Shane and Lee Watson. If Islam took care of the batting side of things, the former Australia all-rounder and captain was his mentor on the mental side of things. Since his retirement Shane has written a book called The Winner’s Mindset, and has also been helping youngsters work on their mental skills.
“Shane's been amazing for Sam. I've seen a huge shift in the way he goes about things. Obviously, Shane having had the experience and being one of the legends of the game, he sort of went through that journey. So that's been really helpful for Sam to sort of pick his brains on how to shut out the noise and stay in the present, which has been a real game-changer for him,” says Islam.
What it has also done is it kept Konstas’ confidence intact. The youngster scoring runs for fun has been the norm, but the way he does it - without any care in the world about the opponent - has also remained the same. It was evident even when he scored that hundred against India for Prime Minister XI in Canberra earlier this month.
While one could argue that bravery comes with being young, Konstas also has a measured sense of occasion and maturity. He knows how big this moment is not just for him, but also his parents, who were in tears when Konstas called them with the news of the Test call-up last week. Islam has seen from close quarters the sacrifice they have had to make.
“They're always at every game, driving him around all of Sydney. His twin brother, Johnny, and Billy, his older brother, they've been amazing as well, just supporting and making sure that he's able to fulfil his dreams. Jim and Pam (Pamela), his parents have been incredible in terms of support and giving him all the opportunities to be the best cricketer he possibly could be,“ recalls Islam.
Maturity and hard work
“He's got a really mature head on young shoulders. He doesn't really take a backward step, which holds him in good stead. Every chat I've had with him this week as well, it's all been about trusting his preparation and his process. His process has been exactly the same as if he was playing for Sutherland District Cricket Club or playing in the Boxing Day Test match in front of 100,000, which is really special at this age,” he adds.
The confidence and maturity that many including Islam attests to is not exaggerated. When Konstas says he doesn’t read social media while asked about comparisons made with Shane, you better believe it. Until a few months ago Konstas was not even on social media. The last few years have been all about the journey of back-breaking hard work and sacrifice.
“He just loves the game of cricket. He's always watching it, analysing stuff. He's always had this great love and passion for the game and hasn't really let any of the outside sort of stuff ever affect him,” explains Islam, adding that golf and following the rugby league have been Konstas’ switch off routines from cricket.
As much as Konstas has come up the ranks rapidly, the challenge of replicating a similar dominance against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah could be something else. The youngster said that he wouldn’t be looking at who’s going to bowl and Islam agrees.
“He sort of keeps it pretty simple and watches the ball and reacts, because he's one of the hardest workers I've ever seen. He's drilled his movement patterns and his muscle memory over the years, where he just allows himself to just play with complete freedom,” says Islam.
Family behind him
With Konstas all set for Boxing Day debut, his parents, brothers, Islam, Watson’s family, everyone are expected to fly into Melbourne on Christmas Day and be there to watch the teen sensation live his dream. On Tuesday night, Konstas would be having dinner with Islam ahead of a big occasion, but this time, there might be a little cricket involved.
“We'll just have a good time so that he's able to switch off and get his mind right for the game. We might discuss a couple of plans, but it'll be very brief. Obviously being a batting coach and a mentor, but most of all, I think we're really good friends. So I think it'll be pretty lighthearted stuff. Just make sure that he's relaxed and ready to go for Boxing Day,” says Islam, before adding, “It'll be a pretty surreal moment (when he gets the baggy green). Obviously, very, very special for his family and I'll be very, very excited and happy for him. And I wish him all the very best.”
While life has turned upside down between two dinners Konstas has had with Islam, it’s been only for the better. However, as his batting coach says, he’s remained the same as a person and cricketer. So it should not come as a surprise should the 19-year-old take on India and announce his arrival at the global stage this week.