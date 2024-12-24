Cranbrook to MCG, the rise and rise of Sam Konstas

Initiation into the game

Islam met Konstas when he got into Cranbrook School in his early teen years. They had a couple of training sessions together after which the former Bangladeshi first-class cricketer sat down with Sam’s father Jim and worked out a roadmap.

When the long-time batting coach says that the teenager has remained the same, one of the first things that he and many others in Australian cricketing circles refer to is his confidence. It was the first impression Islam had on the youngster and it was visible when Konstas said, “It’s going to be just another day,” while addressing the reporters at the MCG on Monday.

From those two sessions, Islam has been with Konstas in every step and so have Shane and Lee Watson. If Islam took care of the batting side of things, the former Australia all-rounder and captain was his mentor on the mental side of things. Since his retirement Shane has written a book called The Winner’s Mindset, and has also been helping youngsters work on their mental skills.

“Shane's been amazing for Sam. I've seen a huge shift in the way he goes about things. Obviously, Shane having had the experience and being one of the legends of the game, he sort of went through that journey. So that's been really helpful for Sam to sort of pick his brains on how to shut out the noise and stay in the present, which has been a real game-changer for him,” says Islam.

What it has also done is it kept Konstas’ confidence intact. The youngster scoring runs for fun has been the norm, but the way he does it - without any care in the world about the opponent - has also remained the same. It was evident even when he scored that hundred against India for Prime Minister XI in Canberra earlier this month.

While one could argue that bravery comes with being young, Konstas also has a measured sense of occasion and maturity. He knows how big this moment is not just for him, but also his parents, who were in tears when Konstas called them with the news of the Test call-up last week. Islam has seen from close quarters the sacrifice they have had to make.

“They're always at every game, driving him around all of Sydney. His twin brother, Johnny, and Billy, his older brother, they've been amazing as well, just supporting and making sure that he's able to fulfil his dreams. Jim and Pam (Pamela), his parents have been incredible in terms of support and giving him all the opportunities to be the best cricketer he possibly could be,“ recalls Islam.