Green corner in Boxing Day bout

MELBOURNE: Boxing Day 2018. India versus Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. As is the case in the ongoing series, the scoreline read 1-1 with the visitors winning in Adelaide and Australia levelling it up in Perth. The biggest match of the Australian summer was set up nicely for the home team in front of close to 90,000 fans.

On the contrary what happened defined India's one of the epic away moments in cricket. India batted first, piled on more than 400 runs (443/7 decl.); Cheteshwar Pujara (106) once again tormented the Australian pace attack. There on, Jasprit Bumrah did what he does, helping India secure an unassailable 2-1 lead. While Indian players needed to lauded for their performance, there was a scene that sums up where the contest was lost.

This was reflected in the Season One of The Test — a Primevideo documentary on Australian men’s team.

In the seventh over on Day One of the Test, Mitchell Starc ran in and pitched the ball in length on leg stump. The ball went down the leg, but kept low and rolled past the then captain and wicket-keeper Tim Paine. The visuals of it accompanied Justin Langer, the then head coach, in The Test documentary saying, “I think it was the second or third over, the ball bounced about this high (knee level) and it was like you could just feel the energy in the whole coaches’ box just go ‘oh no, it is the flattest wicket in the world.”

This happened a year after the MCG had received poor rating for the flat wicket produced for the 2017-18 Ashes. Alistair Cook scored a double century (244 n.o), batting for ten hours, helping England salvage their only draw of the 0-4 defeat. Matt Page had joined MCG as head curator in November 2017, and had little role in the surface that was prepared for the Ashes. After that match, they sat down and reviewed what needed to be done. The drop-in pitches hadn’t been effective.