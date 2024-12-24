Konstas set for Test debut at MCG as Travis Head faces injury concerns

MELBOURNE: Teen batter Sam Konstas is set to make a dream debut at the MCG during the Boxing Day Test against India, even as an injury cloud looms over prolific run-getter Travis Head, who suffered a quadriceps muscle strain during the third game at the Gabba.

Konstas, 19, will become the 468th Australian men's Test cricketer to don the Baggy Green during the fourth Border-Gavaskar match on 26 December. Selector Tony Dodemaide informed him about his inclusion during training at the MCG on Tuesday morning.

Konstas will also become the youngest Test debutant for Australia since 18-year-old Pat Cummins broke into the squad in 2011.

"We wanted clarity for our batting unit before the team meeting," Australia coach Andrew McDonald said ahead of the fourth Test, with the series locked at 1-1.

Dodemaide informing Konstas about his inclusion was a departure from protocol, as traditionally it is the Australian skipper who confirms the playing XI on the eve of the match or on the morning of the game.

"It's (breaking the news) something we don't usually do because we haven't had too many moving parts, but we thought we'd get that out of the way so everyone knows that he's in the team," said McDonald.

"He (Konstas) has been very similar to what I've seen on the outside within (the team) -- composed, relaxed, knows his game. And what he's shown is an array of shots, the ability to put pressure back on to opponents, and he gets his opportunity," he added.

Konstas replaces Nathan McSweeney in the side after the opener was dropped following a string of poor scores in the three Tests so far.

However, McDonald confirmed that Head, one of the in-form batters who has scored two centuries in the series, had sustained "a small strain to the quad" during the final day of the third Test at the Gabba.