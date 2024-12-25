Boxing Day Test: Eye on redefining Melbourne identity

Which is why, looking at how the series started, India will not mind the 1-1 scoreline. Captain Rohit Sharma said as much on Tuesday. He said that it was due credit to Jasprit Bumrah and the bowlers to come back the way they did after getting all out for 150 on Day One of the series. Admittedly, pink ball was a challenge, but given where they were at the start of a series, 1-1 ahead of the Boxing Day Test is something Sharma would take with both hands.

It not just sets up the series nicely but also gives him a chance to ensure India retains the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Most of Sharma’s generation grew up watching Australia dominate India in those early morning starts back home. However, for the generation of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill or Yashasvi Jaiswal, winning in Australia is the norm.

The loss in Adelaide or the struggle in Brisbane seems alien. And that is due credit to the exuberance and the dare-devilish attitude of the current generation of players. So one can understand why Sharma or the Indian team management do not want to complicate things for the youngsters who haven’t been consistent in this tour. “When you have a guy like (Jaiswal) in your squad, in your team, you don't want to tamper too much with his mindset," Sharma said in what was the pre-match presser on Christmas Eve.

"Let him be as free as possible and not overburdened with too many thoughts regarding his batting. He understands his batting more than any one of us, you know. Every venue here has different challenges. So, it's just about adapting to those challenges, playing on different pitches. The bowlers are the same. So, it's just about understanding what they usually do and what their plans are against certain batters when we come out to bat. And then just going out there and doing their thing,” he added.

Pant has not missed a training session and neither has Gill. They, along with Jaiswal, were among the first to hit the nets on Tuesday with the opener having multiple stints. He was the last to leave the fresh practice pitches they got to train on for the first time in Melbourne. While the pitch is expected to have some grass on it, the combination India would field would depend on how the pitch looks in the morning of the match.

For Sharma, meanwhile, it will be a litmus test. Not just as a batter but also as a captain. As someone who led India to the ODI World Cup final and the T20 World Cup title, his Test captaincy hasn’t lived up to the billing. It was under him, the transitioning team lost 0-3 to New Zealand — their first home series loss in 12 years — before coming to Australia.

He is yet to win a series overseas — the best result was the 1-1 draw in South Africa. Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have won one each one their last two trips to Australia.

Ideally, Sharma would want India to win the series. But the first step towards it would be making sure they don’t lose. And for that, they need a win in Melbourne. That India haven’t lost in the ground since 2011 helps, but conditions have changed drastically since. Irrespective of how it plays out, India will be desperate for a victory.