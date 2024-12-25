Travis Head exemplifies Australian aggression, best batter in the world: Greg Chappell

MELBOURNE: Legendary cricketer Greg Chappell has hailed Travis Head as the "best batter in the world," citing his fearless approach and ability to counter Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as prime examples of his "Australian way of batting."

Head has dominated the batting charts with 409 runs in the first three Tests, including two centuries and a fifty. Former Australia captain Chappell believes Head's simplicity and aggression have been central to his rise as a formidable Test batter.

"Head's performances against Jasprit Bumrah in this series exemplify his fearless approach.

"While most batsmen struggle to survive Bumrah's unorthodox action, sharp pace, and relentless accuracy, Head has treated him like any other bowler," Chappell wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald.

"By playing with intent and looking to score off Bumrah, Head has not only nullified his threat but disrupted his rhythm. His ability to dispatch short deliveries with authority and drive fuller ones with precision has been remarkable, underscoring the strides he has made," he added.

Chappell said Head's transformation in recent years across formats stems from an uncluttered mindset.

"From a raw, unpredictable talent to one of the most dominant male batters in world cricket, Travis Head has soared into his prime with an almost ethereal elegance," Chappell wrote.

"His story is not just about overcoming challenges but about embracing a simplicity of style that has become his hallmark—one that allows his mind to remain uncluttered and his game devastatingly effective," he added.

Chappell termed Head's 152 against England in the 2021-22 Ashes series as the "turning point" in his career.

"The turning point came during the 2021 Ashes."Head's counterattacking 152 in Brisbane was a revelation. Walking in at 5-195, he transformed the game with a whirlwind innings, taking the opposition bowlers apart and shifting the momentum firmly in Australia's favour," he wrote.

"That innings wasn't just about runs, it was a statement of intent, a declaration that he would play his way."

Chappell believes Head is now one of the most feared batters globally, capable of dictating terms against the best bowlers.