Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Sam Konstas' few good punches on debut

JASPRIT Bumrah had just welcomed Sam Konstas to Test cricket.

The debutant, all of 19, walked in as the youngest-ever Test opener to have played for Australia. All the cameras had been on the teenager through the national anthem in front of a massive Boxing Day crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Understandably, he was having a ball. Even as the teams walked onto the field, Konstas was the first to get in, take a look at the centre pitch, soaking it all in.

And then, he faced Bumrah. Off the first six balls of his international career, Konstas was beaten on the outside edge four times, and left the other two alone. With the dominating Indian diaspora cheering on, Bumrah was showing the teen debutant what it is like at the highest level. At least for the first six balls.

From the time he scored twin centuries for New South Wales two months ago, Konstas and his fearless strokeplay had been the talk around the country. The hype had been such that even Ricky Ponting was on the bandwagon.

Speaking on Channel 7, one of the official broadcasters, Ponting recalled his first meeting with Konstas before a Big Bash League game earlier this week which gave a glimpse into the confidence of the youngster.

“I walked out to the middle and he was standing right outside and I said, ‘Sam, are you actually playing tonight, mate?’. I hadn’t met him before and I went out of my way to go and shake his hand and meet him. He looked at me and said, ‘yeah they should have played me last year.’ And then he said ‘Oh what have you got coming up after this?’. I said, ‘Oh, I’ve got the IPL in the middle of March’. He said, ‘Well, you will have to get me in the auction next year then, won’t you?’. And the third one was, he said ‘Oh what’s after that?’. I said that I will probably go to England if Australia make it to the WTC final. I’ll be in the UK commentating that. He said ‘Oh, I’ll be in the team by then, so I will catch up with you over there as well,” said Ponting while commentating on Thursday.