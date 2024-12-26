ICC announces 2025 Champions Trophy schedule; India to play matches in Dubai

CHENNAI: Finally, the International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the much-awaited schedule of the 2025 Champions Trophy. As was expected, India, who are clubbed with hosts Pakistan in Group A, will play all their matches in Dubai. New Zealand and Bangladesh are the other two teams in the group. Group B comprises South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan and England.

The marquee clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for February 23. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals. If India progress to the semifinals, they will play the match in Dubai on March 4. If Pakistan advance, they will feature in the second semifinal in Lahore the next day. If the Men in Blue make it to the final then, it will be held in Dubai otherwise Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the summit clash.

“The Champions Trophy begins with hosts Pakistan facing New Zealand on 19 February in Karachi. Other key match-ups include Bangladesh taking on India on the second day of the competition in Dubai and Afghanistan facing South Africa on 21 February in Karachi,” said the ICC in a statement.

“The quickfire event showcases the very best about cricket in one big day out, with the first semi-final scheduled to be played on 4 March in Dubai and the second semi-final slated for 5 March in Lahore. Lahore will host the final on 9 March, however, if India qualifies for the final it will be played in Dubai, where the victorious team will claim the famous white jackets. Both semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.”

Earlier, India had refused to travel to Pakistan forcing the ICC to come up with an alternate arrangement. The hybrid arrangement will also apply to the 2025 women’s ODI World Cup in India and the T20 World Cup in 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

Schedule

19 Feb: Pak vs NZ, Karachi; 20 Feb: Ban vs Ind, Dubai; 21 Feb: Afg vs SA, Karachi; 22 Feb: Aus vs Eng, Lahore; 23 Feb: Pak vs Ind, Dubai; 24 Feb: Ban vs NZ, Rawalpindi; 25 Feb: Aus vs SA, Rawalpindi; 26 Feb: Afg vs Eng, Lahore; 27 Feb: Pak vs Ban, Rawalpindi; 28 Feb: Afg vs Aus, Lahore; 1 Mar: SA vs Eng,

Karachi; 2 Mar: NZ vs Ind, Dubai; 4 Mar: Sf 1, Dubai; 5 Mar: Sf 2, Lahore; 9 Mar: Final: Lahore

SF 1 will involve India if they qualify; SF 2 will involve Pakistan if they qualify; If India qualify for the final it will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

All matches start at 2 PM

Pakistan Standard Time