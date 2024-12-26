Konstas, Khawaja take Australia to 176 for 2 at tea

MELBOURNE: Debutant Sam Konstas set the tone with an audacious half-century as Australia cashed in on an erratic Indian bowling to reach 176 for 2 at tea on day one of the fourth Test here on Thursday.

Making his debut in-front of a near sell-out Boxing Day crowd, Konstas didn't show any nerves during his scintillating 60 off 65 balls, which comprised of two sixes off India's best bowler Jasprit Bumrah. He also didn't mind a good scrap with India's superstar Virat Kohli, whose shoulder brush with the 19-year-old led to a brief confrontation.

In fact, Bumrah was hit for a six for the first time in a Test since Cameron Green hit him for one back in 2021.

The gap between Konstas' first six, which was a reverse lap scoop, and one that Green hit was 4000 legal Test match deliveries. The way he attacked the Indian bowling with great gusto gave his veteran opening partner Usman Khawaja (57 off 121 balls) chance to get back to form with a patient half-century.

Khawaja would be really annoyed with himself as he couldn't time a pull-shot off a Bumrah half-tracker which went straight into KL Rahul's hands post-lunch.