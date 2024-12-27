Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Six minutes of mayhem for India

MELBOURNE: Yashasvi Jaiswal turned around and looked at Virat Kohli as Alex Carey took the bails off at the striker’s end. Kohli indicated the fielder was near as the youngster gestured it was his call before shaking his head all the way to the dressing room here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. He was 18 runs shy of his second century of the series.

That was just the first of the few maddening minutes before bails were drawn on the second day. Moments later, he did a facepalm without removing the helmet, put his head down as the crowd stood up and applauded an outstanding innings that came to an end with an unnecessary run out less than half hour before stumps.

By then Jaiswal, batting on 82 off 117 balls, had just completed a 100-run stand with Kohli. After the peach from Pat Cummins on the stroke of tea (to remove KL Rahul), the two batters ensured the visitors remained in the contest.

What triggered the response and forced Jaiswal to take a run only exists in the realm of speculation. Perhaps he wanted to keep the strike. He drove Scott Boland down to mid-on and called for a single and dashed like a 100m sprinter. On the other end, Kohli took a couple of steps and started looking at the fielder -- going by the coaching manual a sacrilege when the ball travels in front of the wicket. The no was not loud enough to send Jaiswal back. After battling for two hours and stitching together a 100-run stand, Jaiswal perished -- run out. Aussie captain Cummins was the fielder.

That was the beginning of a mini-slide. That also brought the 88000-strong MCG to their feet. A day after Kohli shouldered Konstas, it was expected. The Boooooos welcomed Kohli when he walked to the pitch and accompanied him when he walked back. And the loudest was heard when he nicked Boland. Akash Deep who was sent as a nightwatchman too walked back. For Kohli though the boos had been his constant company throughout the innings.

The day did not begin well either. Under-fire captain Rohit Sharma, promoting himself up the order after failing in Brisbane, survived five balls before scooping one to the mid-on, all tangled up in his shot just like his fortune and form.