India trail by 310 runs after day two against Australia

MELBOURNE: India ended day two of the fourth Test at 164 for five, trailing Australia by 310 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (3) fell cheaply once again before Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Virat Kohli (36) steadied the innings with a 102-run partnership.

Jaiswal was run out following a mix-up with Kohli, who was caught behind in the following over.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out after lunch, posting a commanding first-innings total of 474 runs. Steve Smith led the charge with his 34th Test century, scoring 140.

Resuming at their overnight score of 311 for six, the hosts added 163 runs on the day. Marnus Labuschagne contributed 72, while debutant Sam Konstas impressed with 60.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (4/99) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/78) shared seven wickets between them, while Akash Deep (2/94) picked up two scalps.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st innings – 474 all out in 122.4 overs (Steve Smith 140, Marnus Labuschagne 72, Sam Konstas 60; Jasprit Bumrah 4/99, Ravindra Jadeja 3/78).

India 1st innings – 164/5 in 46 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 82, Virat Kohli 36; Pat Cummins 2/57, Scott Boland 2/24).