Physical contact on cricket field is complete no-no, says CA CEO

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley on Friday said there is no place for physical contact on the cricket field, following the physical altercation between India superstar Virat Kohli and Australian debutant Sam Konstas.

The brief showdown took place after the 10th over of the Australian innings on the opening day of the fourth Test when the players were crossing over.

Kohli and Konstas bumped shoulders while moving across the pitch in the face off that was initiated by the travelling star. Following the incident, Kohli was charged with breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft at the end of the day. He was also fined 20 percent of his match fee.

"Not a great look I mean you know physical contact on the cricket field is a complete no-no so it wasn't great," Hockley told SEN Radio.

"I think clearly Virat in accepting the charge has taken responsibility," he added.