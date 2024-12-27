Will Rohit drop himself before Sydney Test or wait for big call till end of series?

MELBOURNE: Rohit Sharma seems to have nothing left in the tank.

"Tough times for him," the legendary Sunil Gavaskar said while on air with broadcasters 7Cricket.

"There will be a second innings and two more in Sydney. Questions will be asked if he doesn't score in those three innings," Gavaskar said on air as he saw it.

After yet another cheap dismissal off a Pat Cummins' short ball, questions are mounting on when the 38-year-old Indian captain will finally call time on his Test career.

But will Rohit allow all these questions to fester? The national selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar is in Melbourne and it won't surprise anyone if it comes out that the two former teammates have had some discussions on the future as India copes with a tough transition.

Only 155 runs in eight Tests at an average of 11.07 in 14 innings is very poor by all standards and not scoring runs after tinkering a set opening combination hasn't done him any good.