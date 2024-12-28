I could have got Konstas out 6-7 times in first two overs: Bumrah

"I have experienced heaps of it. I have played T20 cricket a lot, more than 12 years of T20 cricket."

Bumrah, who has so far taken 24 wickets in the Border Gavakar Trophy 2024-25, added, "Interesting batsman (Konstas) as well and I always felt I was in the game, I never felt I am far away from a wicket. Initially I felt I could have got him out 6-7 times in the first two overs but that's how cricket goes, some days it pays off, it looks good, and some days if it doesn't you might be criticising the same person."

"I love different challenges, always looking forward to a new challenge."

Bumrah, who made his ODI debut Down Under, said Australia always brings the best out of him.

"It always brings the best in you. I came here on my first Test tour in 2018, I made my ODI debut here in 2016 as well, so it brings out a lot of challenges because the wickets are very flat, the Kookaburra ball does a bit with the new ball and then doesn't do anything. So your accuracy is tested, the weather sometimes can test your fitness, your patience, so everything is tested. So once you come out on top after that it really leaves you in a good space and you can become a better cricketer," said Bumrah, who returned figures of 4 for 99 in the first innings, here.