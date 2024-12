Madras High Court clinch top prize in All India Lawyers Cricket tournament

CHENNAI: Madras High Court beat Allahabad High Court in the All India Lawyers Cricket tournament here on Thursday. Madras High Court chased down 170 in 18 overs for their third title.

Nakul cracks ton

Nakul Varshan’s 110 was the feature of Emerald Valley’s 116-run win over Kailash Maansarovar in the Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 meet. Brief scores: SSVM, Mettupalayam 116/9 in 20 ovs bt Stanes AI 42/9 in 20 ovs. Sri Ramakrishna Matric 71 in 18.5 ovs lost to RK Sree Rangammal Kalvi Nilayam 75/1 in 10 ovs. Plato’s Academy 196/4 in 20 ovs bt Adharsh Vidyalaya 52/8 in 20 ovs. Emerald Valley 176/7 in 20 ovs bt Kailash Maansarovar 60 in 12.3 ovs. Holy Cross 118/4 in 20 ovs bt Meenampark 65 in 18 ovs. Avvai KSR 147/4 in 20 ovs bt Sankar HSS, Sankari 73 in 14.2 ovs. TIPS, Erode 109/7 in 20 ovs lost to CS Academy 110/8 in 18.4 ovs.

Good exposure

The TNCA Junior Colts ‘B’ team (selected from 5th Division TNCA league teams) underwent a tour to Hyderabad for exposure, organised by the TNCA. The team won two of the six one-day games and won the lone multi-dayer.

Kaashish shines

Kaashish Rai’s 54 came in handy for Thiruvallur DCA to thrash Tiruvannamalai DCA by 63 runs in the 1st Tagore-Thiruvallur DCA inter-district U-12 tournament. Brief scores: Group B: DCA of Chengalpattu 171/8 in 35 ovs (K Advaith Narayanan 29, H Sai Sabareesh 51) bt Vellore DCA 58/9 in 35 ovs (R Manish 31; B Monash Darshan 3/5, A Yohan 4/17). Thiruvallur DCA 118/8 in 35 ovs (S Mohit Prathap 25, Kaashish Rai 54; M Suriya Mukesh 3/25) bt Tiruvannamalai DCA 55 in 28 ovs.

TN enter quarters

Sachin Rathi’s 5/3 propelled Tamil Nadu to beat Sikkim by 384 runs in the BCCI men’s U-23 State ‘A’ trophy one dayers Group C match in Thiruvananthapuram. With six wins in the league phase, Tamil Nadu entered the quarterfinals. Brief scores: TN 437/8 in 50 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 104, G Ajitesh 128, S Lakshay Jain 69, S Rithik Easwaran 55 n.o; Siddharth Prasad 3/60, Roshan Kumar 3/32) bt Sikkim 53 in 27.2 ovs (Sachin Rathi 5/3).

Kousik shines

J Kousik’s 63 helped Coimbatore to defeat Ramanathapuram by 71 runs in the TNCA-SS Rajan Trophy T20 tournament. Brief scores: Coimbatore 160/8 in 20 ovs (J Kousik 63; P Rabin Kumar 4/24, S Aathi Lingam 3/39) bt Ramanathapuram 89/9 in 20 ovs (P Kannan 49).