Reddy, Washington takes India to 326 for 7 at tea

MELBOURNE: India's find of the series Nitish Reddy's fearless 85 not out was beautifully complemented by Washington Sundar's unbeaten 40 as the duo took the visitors to 326 for seven before a slight drizzle resulted in an early tea on the third day of the fourth Test against Australia here.

The two young all-rounders added a record 105 runs for the eighth wicket to not only avoid follow-on but also give their head coach Gautam Gambhir validation about their selection in the playing XI for this game.

With a first-innings score of 474, Australia are still ahead by 148 runs but the placid Melbourne track has ensured that the match is headed towards a fifth-day finish as getting 20 wickets by either side won't be an easy proposition.

If the morning was more about Rishabh Pant's inexplicable shot selection, the afternoon session belonged to Reddy, whose attacking game put the pressure right back on Australia.

There were eight boundaries apart from a six off Nathan Lyon but none more gorgeous than the off-drive off Pat Cummins.

Reddy has been by far India's most consistent batter in the series and the maiden Test fifty couldn't have come at a more opportune time and that too at an iconic venue.

Washington, at the other end, grew in confidence and trusted his defence apart from punishing the loose deliveries.

It did help that the drop-in surface at the MCG has got better for batting as the match progressed.