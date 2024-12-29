Bumrah bombing leaves Aussies at 135/6 at tea, India eye another miracle win

MELBOURNE: Jasprit Bumrah left Australia in a daze with a dream spell as the visitors were tottering at 135 for 6 at tea, giving India their first sniff of victory on the fourth day of the fourth Test here on Sunday.

Australia are currently leading by 240 runs and the Indian bowling unit led by Bumrah hasn't let them run away despite a 105-run first innings lead after India finished their first essay on 369.

Bumrah (4/30 in 14 overs), who completed 200 Test wickets at an incredible average of 19.56, was unplayable in the second innings.

With immaculate length, awkward bounce and late movement, he had the Australian line-up in complete tangle.