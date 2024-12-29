Lower order frustrate India as Bumrah continues to shine

MELBOURNE: Jasprit Bumrah was running in for his 21st over of the day. He had, at this point, already taken four wickets and was looking for his fifth and the last one that was left. As he ran in with the sun going down slowly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Nathan Lyon flicked a full is delivery towards mid-on and Nitish Reddy fumbled.

Bumrah stood in the middle, hand in hip, in exasperation. His reaction, if it had a sound, would have been heard: “what more can I do.” He would turn around and look at the slip cordon and Virat Kohli would gesture in a way to cool him down.

It had been that kind of a day four for India and Bumrah. From the time he took the new ball till his 21st over — Bumrah had been through eight spells — the Indian vice-captain had bowled like the phrase ‘he’s him‘. In fact, Bumrah had been ‘he’s him’ not just this series but since coming back from injury. But this series, even more so.

Bumrah, till that eighth spell, had taken four wickets in the innings, eight in the match and 29 in the series at 12.75. In the process, he became the first bowler in the history of the sport to get to 200 Test wickets under 20 average. The lists just go on and on and that, undoubtedly, has been the story of the series.