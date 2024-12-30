Vijay Merchant Trophy: Tamil Nadu in command vs Goa

CHENNAI: R Rishanth (3/37) and T Pakirthan (3/32) took six wickets between themselves to help Tamil Nadu restrict Goa to 165 for 8 on the second day of the Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 Elite E group match played in Surat.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu declared their first innings at a mammoth 581 for 6 with SA Bhavik Dariyo making 237. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 581/6 decl in 114.2 ovs (MG Nithilan 157, SA Bhavik Dariyo 237, V Mithun Vijay 79) vs Goa 165/8 in 63 ovs (Afrid Sab 42, R Rishanth 3/37, T Pakirthan 3/32).

Hat-trick for Aswin

S Krithikanth Aswin 6/14 (including a hat-trick) came in handy for Nellai Nadar to hammer Don Bosco by six wickets in the quarterfinals of the Chennai phase of the ninth edition of the Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship. Brief scores: Quarterfinals: Jeppiaar Matric 214/6 in 20 ovs (S Arjun 53, Soumodeep Aravind Manna 53, CK Vishal 55, D Koushik 3/29) bt Vidya Mandir 84 in 16.3 ovs (G Anto Jeffrin 5/34). Don Bosco 91 in 19.5 ovs (A Raghav 35, C Moksh Kumar Bhandari 34, S Krithikanth Aswin 6/14) lost to Nellai Nadar 92/4 in 15 ovs (E Krish 25, RT Jishnu 25). Ebenezer 125 in 19.4 ovs (RT Vetriselvan 54, Ahmed Batsha 36, Kamalesh 4/17, S Kumaresan 3/17) lost to St Bede’s 128/1 in 10 ovs (V Benny Hinn 70 n.o., V Shavin 29 n.o.). Sir Mutha 63 in 16.4 ovs (GK Ashutosh Yadav 37, M Sai Sudharsan 4/5) lost to Lalaji Memorial Omega Intl. 64/1 in 5.5 ovs.

Muddappa bags triple crown

Bengaluru businessman Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing underlined his status as the “Drag King” by notching a triple crown in the fourth and final round of the MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit, Chennai on Sunday. The triple delight on Sunday helped 34-year-old Muddappa to add three more National titles to the 12 he had won in the past, thus making him the most decorated motorsport athlete in the country with a tally of 15. He finished the season by winning races in all three categories he took part in today.

Semetei, Nitin in joint lead

IM Tologon Tegin Semetei of Kyrgyztan and IM Nitin S of Southern Railway joined the overnight leaders IM Srihari LR of Tamil Nadu and IM Agibileg Uurtsaikh of Mongolia with 6.5 points each at the end of the eighth round of the Athens of the East 4th International GM Chess Tournament, organised by Ananthi Chess Academy, Madurai.

Suresh shines

J Suresh Kumar’s 71 not out helped Coimbatore beat Karur by nine wickets in the TNCA-SS Rajan Trophy T20 tournament.