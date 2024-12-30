Who will have the last laugh?

It is finally here. Day five of a Test match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In what has been a contest that saw multiple records get made over the past four days, Australia went into the sunset on Sunday with 228/9, leading by 333 runs.

The last time these two teams played a fifth day of a Test in a Test fixture that was not affected by rain, was the 2023 World Test Championship Final. In the time since Australia have played 18 Tests and India 16 (three Tests between the two) and not one have gone into the final day without the weather playing its part.

Here, in Melbourne, the first and foremost credit perhaps would go to the MCG head curator Matt Page who promised an entertaining contest. However, no one deserves more than a small group of players who made it possible. Jasprit Bumrah who kept India in the contest through the series while scaling one mount after another on a personal front has taken eight wickets in the match and almost had his ninth in the final over of Sunday. Nitish K Reddy and Washington Sundar showed their value with the bat and ensured the visitors did not succumb.

Then, of course, there were partnerships between Marnus Labuschagne-Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon-Scott Boland. When Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep were breathing fire on a day where the ball seamed more than it ever did over the past three days, Australia were on the ropes. They were down to 91/6 and the lead was less than 200.

However, as he has done on numerous occasions, Cummins put up a defiant effort along with Labuschagne. Such was the impact Bumrah had that even the latter was protecting Cummins from the Indian pacer. He had already taken four wickets in the first innings and added four more in the second, becoming the first-ever bowler in the history of the sport to take 200 Test wickets at an average of less than 20. They knew that every over, hour and session they spent in the middle, Bumrah would be overworked.