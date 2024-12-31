Clock is ticking for famed duo

Mitchell Starc had just come back for a short spell before lunch. It had been a brief while since Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul fell and this short burst was another chance of having a go at Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli.

This was a little after noon and the record for an all-time attendance was in danger with about 50,000 people already coming in for what promised to be yet another day of exciting contest at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Jaiswal and Starc have had their run-ins this series and this time the youngster was in no mood to get bogged down. He was batting outside the crease, charging at the left-arm pacer to counter the seam movement. Even as Jaiswal did all that, Australia’s target was at the other end - Kohli.

Right through this series Kohli had shown a clear pattern. One that is well established in the last five years. Push it wide outside off and tease him, Kohli will go for it. Or hit the deck and surprise him with the extra bounce. Although it had been a longstanding weakness, Kohli, on this tour, has shown little discipline. Whether it is the Brisbane first innings or Melbourne, one could have seen that dismissal coming from a mile away.

Here was Starc, running into the pitch with huge chants of Kohli from the massive Indian diaspora that had filled the stadium on the final day. He knew what the plan was - an away swinger full and wide. Kohli, with no feet movement, just went with his hands. The rest, as they say, is there to see. On the brink of lunch, with just few balls to go, Kohli had thrown his wicket away. What followed was on the expected lines as India lost by 184 runs and let Australia take a 1-2 series lead.

The frustrating part of Kohli’s dismissal is that it has been happening for a while now. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, when Rohit Sharma was asked what kind of conversations you have with a modern day great like Kohli, all the Indian captain had to say was: ”You only said he is a modern-day great. Modern-day greats will figure out their way or the path (to overcome issues).”