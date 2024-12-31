Deepti Sharma breaks into top 5 in ICC Women’s ODI bowling rankings

Among batters, Jemimah Rodrigues, with 537 rating points, is closing in on a top-20 position. She has jumped four spots to 22nd, courtesy of her scores of 29 and 52 during the series.

The big-hitting Richa Ghosh has also made notable progress, moving up seven places to 41st with 448 rating points. Her scores of 13 not out and 23 not out proved crucial.

Chinelle Henry’s half-century in the third ODI has propelled her 21 spots up the rankings to 65th, with 349 points.

However, India’s charismatic opener Smriti Mandhana, despite scoring two half-centuries in the series, has dropped one place to third with 720 rating points. She now trails South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt (773) and Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu (733).

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has also slipped three places to 13th.

Meanwhile, West Indies’ Hayley Matthews, who scored her seventh ODI century in Vadodara, has climbed six places to seventh in the ICC Women’s Batting Rankings.