From transition phase to finding balance: Challenges await for Indian cricket

However, when the sun dawns for the first time in 2025 — the Indian men’s team would be in the new year five and a half hours before the country does — it gives them a chance to turn the page; to start afresh. For there is a lot to look forward to.

First up, there is a series to be levelled in Sydney. They still can make it to the World Test Championship Final. But the tougher challenges lie ahead. Then comes the Champions Trophy. A five Test tour to England followed by another home season. As things stand, one cannot be very sure if the Test team will look the same when they leave for England in June.

The biggest test, however, is not just seeing through transition, but to ensure there is enough bench strength to take Indian cricket forward. Former national selector Devang Gandhi feels so. “There will be some people who will be there, part of the team, and some may not be there. But most importantly, they will have to create a bench strength,” Gandhi told this daily. “What if tomorrow Jasprit Bumrah is not available? What if Virat Kohli is not available? Then who are the guys who are filling up? When it comes to white-ball cricket, there are enough replacements. But when it comes to Test format, I think India are a little hamstrung there,” he added.

While Gandhi feels Kohli will continue to play for a while, he says that selectors have some tough calls to make unless players do so voluntarily. “This is the first occasion where some of the boys who had been on the previous tour have had a little poor tour. So they will come good. They need to figure out the core guys who are going to serve in the long run. During our tenure as a selection committee, we were very fortunate that Bumrah was at that point in time emerging as a full-fledged Test bowler. We had Mohammed Siraj coming through the ranks, Ishant Sharma was there, Umesh Yadav was there, and Mohammed Shami was there. There were some backups. The selection committee will have to sit down and take stock of what's there in case of an eventuality. Do you have a like-to-like replacement? It's very easy to say. But that should be the endeavour; to dig deep into the domestic season and figure out the potential guys.”