Head explains 'finger on ice' celebration after dismissing Pant

MELBOURNE: Australia batter Travis Head has explained his unusual celebration after dismissing Rishabh Pant in the Boxing Day Test, stating it signifies "finger on the ice"—a quirky gesture that he first displayed during the tour of Sri Lanka.

After batting through an entire session, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant appeared poised to guide India to a draw on the final day of the Boxing Day Test. However, Head turned the game on its head by dismissing Pant, triggering a dramatic Indian collapse and paving the way for a 184-run Australian victory, giving the hosts a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Pant mistimed a pull shot and was caught at long-on, after which Head celebrated the moment with his distinctive gesture—folding the fingers of his left hand into a circle and dipping the forefinger of his right hand into it.

"Finger on the ice. I started in Sri Lanka. I put my finger on the ice and be ready to go for the next one," Head told 'Triple M Radio' after the Melbourne Test.

"I didn't expect to be bowling. I thought Galle would be my next bowling. I'll go put it down in a little cup of ice, be ready to go up there next," he added, referring to Australia's upcoming tour of the island nation.