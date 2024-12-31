Vijay Merchant Trophy: Afrid cracks 98 as Goa force draw against TN

CHENNAI: A stubborn 98 by Afrid Sab enabled Goa to post 213 for 7 in 82 overs in their second essay and force a draw upon Tamil Nadu on the final day of the Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 Elite E group match played at Lalbhai Contractor stadium, Surat.

Brief scores: TN 581/6 decl. drew with Goa 171 in 72 ovs (Afrid Sab 42; R Rishanth 3/41, T Pakirthan 3/32) & 213/7 in 82 ovs (A Sab 98, M Yadav 29). Points: Tamil Nadu 3; Goa 1.

Maharashtra in control

Half-centuries by Nikhil Lunawat (62) and Om Bhabad (92 batting) helped Maharashtra to post 260 for 5 in 90 overs against Tamil Nadu on the opening day of the semifinals of the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 tournament played at MCA stadium, Pune. Lunawat and Bhabad added 110 runs in 275 balls for the fifth wicket.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 260/5 in 90 ovs (K Chormale 42, N Lunawat 62, O Bhabad 92 batting) vs Tamil nadu.

Nellai post victory

Riding on S Saran’s 47, Nellai Nadar defeated Vidya Mandir by 17 runs in the semifinals of the Chennai leg of the Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 tournament. Thanks to Saran, Nellai posted 114/7 in their 20 overs before dismissing Vidya Mandir for 97 runs. K Keerthy Vashan picked up three wickets for Nellai.

Brief scores: Chennai: Semifinals: Nellai Nadar 114/7 in 20 ovs (S Saran 47, V Abhinav 3/16) bt Vidya Mandir 97 in 18.4 ovs (K Vaibhav 44; K Keerthy Vashan 3/ 15). St Bede’s 137/8 in 20 ovs (D Shailesh Dev 25, S Prabanjan 26) bt Lalaji Memorial Omega Intl 128 for 8 in 20 ovs. (Gaurav Ravindran 30).Dindigul: Grace Matric, Madurai 122/4 in 20 ovs (U Durai Boothaththan 68, P Gnana Vishal 28) bt Prasiddhi Vidyodaya, Dindigul 111/6 in 20 ovs. Coimbatore: Plato’s Academy, Tirupur 131 in 19.4 ovs (M Abinand 40, R Sree Shivaji 32;

G Rajaguhan 4/17) lost to Sri Jayendra Saraswathi, Cbe 134/3 in 18.4 ovs (CR Chenthure 29, R Aravinth 32).