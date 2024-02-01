Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Railways beat Tamil Nadu by nine wickets

CHENNAI: After taking first innings lead, Tamil Nadu lost to Railways by nine wickets in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match in Dindigul. Starting day four on 93/9, TN were bowled out for 101 runs, setting a target of 203 runs in a minimum of 86 overs. Railways chased down the target in just 56.5 overs with nine wickets to spare.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 360 & 101 in 37.2 ovs (RS Mokit Hariharan 43, Purnank Tyagi 4/24; Damandeep Singh 4/24) lost to Railways 259 & 203/1 in 56.5 ovs (Ansh Yadav 86 n.o, Kush Marathe 70 n.o).

Thiruvallur on top

V Mithun Vijay (50) and R Sohan Pushparaj (64) hit fifties to keep Thiruvallur in command in the TNCA Inter Districts U16 Multi-day semifinal against Kanyakumari. At stumps, Kanyakumari were 158/3 with U Jakvis Yosaph batting on 46. Brief scores: Thiruvallur 240 & 177/5 in 40 ovs (V Mithun Vijay 50, R Sohan Pushparaj 64, M Mohamed Mavasim 3/51) vs Kanyakumari 83 in 34.4 ovs (M Pranav Balaji 5/ 40, R Sabharinath 3/9) & 158/3 in 27 ovs (U Jakvis Yosaph 46 n.o); Chengalpattu 142 in 59.4 ovs & 154/9 in 40 ovs (K Farhaan 53, BK Kishore 3/62) vs Erode 137 in 70 ovs (BK Kisshore 53, D Deepesh 4/33, M Sandeep 3/35) & 15 for no loss in 4 ovs.