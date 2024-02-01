Cricket

Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Railways beat Tamil Nadu by nine wickets

After taking first innings lead, Tamil Nadu lost to Railways by nine wickets in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match in Dindigul.
Representative Image.
Representative Image.
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After taking first innings lead, Tamil Nadu lost to Railways by nine wickets in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match in Dindigul. Starting day four on 93/9, TN were bowled out for 101 runs, setting a target of 203 runs in a minimum of 86 overs. Railways chased down the target in just 56.5 overs with nine wickets to spare.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 360 & 101 in 37.2 ovs (RS Mokit Hariharan 43, Purnank Tyagi 4/24; Damandeep Singh 4/24) lost to Railways 259 & 203/1 in 56.5 ovs (Ansh Yadav 86 n.o, Kush Marathe 70 n.o).

Thiruvallur on top

V Mithun Vijay (50) and R Sohan Pushparaj (64) hit fifties to keep Thiruvallur in command in the TNCA Inter Districts U16 Multi-day semifinal against Kanyakumari. At stumps, Kanyakumari were 158/3 with U Jakvis Yosaph batting on 46. Brief scores: Thiruvallur 240 & 177/5 in 40 ovs (V Mithun Vijay 50, R Sohan Pushparaj 64, M Mohamed Mavasim 3/51) vs Kanyakumari 83 in 34.4 ovs (M Pranav Balaji 5/ 40, R Sabharinath 3/9) & 158/3 in 27 ovs (U Jakvis Yosaph 46 n.o); Chengalpattu 142 in 59.4 ovs & 154/9 in 40 ovs (K Farhaan 53, BK Kishore 3/62) vs Erode 137 in 70 ovs (BK Kisshore 53, D Deepesh 4/33, M Sandeep 3/35) & 15 for no loss in 4 ovs.

Tamil Nadu
Railways
Dindigul
Col CK Nayudu Trophy
Railways beat Tamil Nadu

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com