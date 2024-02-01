India vs England: Selection headache as hosts look to turn tide

VISAKHAPATNAM: As soon as Vikram Rathour settled into his chair inside the press conference room on Wednesday, he was asked about the values that Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan bring to the team. Less than an hour later, when the hosts started trickling in to take part in a training session, one thing became apparent. While this may be a side that’s devoid of experience (Joe Root has more Test runs than the entirety of India’s 16-man squad for this game), the management do have a lots of options.

Like-for-like

This one is more of a left-field choice as Kuldeep Yadav may not play under such an arrangement. The injured Ravindra Jadeja will be replaced by Washington Sundar while Patidar will deputise for KL Rahul. The most likely changes, barring any XIth hour fitness concerns are likely to be Patidar and Kuldeep for the outgoing Rahul and Jadeja.

Four spinners in line-up

Mohammed Siraj ended up bowling only 11 overs and ended up conceding 50 without picking up a wicket. If they up down this route, apart from Patidar and Kuldeep coming in for Rahul and Jadeja, Washinton gets to play in place of Siraj. That would essentially mean R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep and Washington in the line-up with Jasprit Bumrah as the lone pacer.

Patidar & Sarfaraz

Another avenue for the selectors is to give debuts to as many two specialist batters in the top five. By seniority, Rajat — who was with the squad in the first Test — should be the first cab off the rank. He’s odds on to come in place of Rahul. But if the management so desired, there’s a place for both Patidar and Sarfaraz, with the former coming in place of Siraj. But this is unlikely to happen as the hosts would then go into the match with only four bowling options.