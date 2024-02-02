NEW DELHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been Rishabh Pant's sounding board for a while now but there was a time when comparisons with the legendary former India skipper left the young keeper-batter so stressed that he struggled "to breathe".

Pant is still recovering from a life-threatening car crash in 2022 and acknowledged that at this stage, Dhoni is the only person with whom he is comfortable sharing just about everything in his life.

But he also admitted that comparisons with the iconic Ranchi man were hard to take in the early days of his career.

"I used to really feel very bad. I used to go back to my room and cry at 20-21 years of age. Under stress, I couldn't breathe. So much pressure, and I didn't know what to do. I missed a stumping in Mohali, and the crowd started to chant 'Dhoni Dhoni'," Pant said in a 'Star Sports' series that documents his recovery from the accident.

Pant said at this point he feels emotionally overwhelmed while talking about his dynamics with the 2011 World Cup winner.

"I always find it difficult to explain my relationship with MS. Dhoni. There are some with whom you can talk freely. I discuss everything with MSD. I have learned so much from him.

"I discuss things with him that I wouldn't discuss with anybody else. That's the kind of relationship (I have) with him," Pant said.