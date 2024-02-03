Jain helps Chengalpattu lift SS Rajan trophy

CHENNAI: Sumant Jain’s 74 not out helped DCA Chengalpattu to beat Ranipet by eight wickets in the final of the TNCA inter-districts tournament for the SS Rajan trophy. Jain was declared the Player of the Final, while MA Atheeq of Ranipet DCA received the Player of the Tournament.

Brief scores: Ranipet 150/7 in 20 ovs (MA Atheeq ur rahman 78 ) lost to Chengalpattu 152/2 in 16 ovs (U Vishal 41, Sumant Jain 74 n.o.)

Anton in lead

IM Sitnikov Anton of Ukraine leads with five points after the sixth round of the 16th Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament, organised by the Kanyakumari District Chess Association. Against Suyog Wagh of Maharashtra Anton exchanged the queens and converted the game into Bishop and knight endgame. Lokesh of Tamil Nadu and IM Buscara Sevan of France shared the second spot with four points each. In an accelerated Sicilian Dragon variation, V Raghav of Chennai lost to IM Gochelashvili David of Russia, while Touzane Oliver of France played a draw with Mohamed Anees of Tamil Nadu.