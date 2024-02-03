Travis Head released from white-ball squads to ‘refresh’: Cricket Australia

World Cup-winning quick Josh Hazlewood has been added to Australia's squad for the second ODI against the West Indies at the SCG after opener Travis Head was released to "refresh" following a busy Test summer.

Head won't play in the final two ODIs or the three T20 internationals that follow and will return home to Adelaide for a break ahead of Australia’s T20 and Test tour of New Zealand later this month.

The left-hander crashed his first ball for four in last night's first ODI at the MCG before swinging and missing at another two, then edging behind for four as Josh Inglis (65), Cameron Green (77no) and Steve Smith (79no) led Australia to a comfortable eight-wicket win.

Australia have also confirmed paceman Xavier Bartlett will be rested from tomorrow's second match despite an outstanding first game in international colours where he collected the second-best figures (4-17) for the nation on men's ODI debut.

A Cricket Australia statement said the decision formed part of his "ongoing management" after the 25-year-old Queenslander missed the first half of the domestic season following his return from a back stress injury.

Head's release opens the door for an international debut for batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk, while it could also give two-time BBL player of the tournament Matt Short an opportunity to move to the top of the order in his preferred batting position.