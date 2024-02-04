Cricket

Bengal win rain-affected encounter

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu lost to Bengal in the U-23 Women’s one-dayers by nine wickets in a rain-affected encounter on Saturday. Batting first, TN posted 216/7 with G Kamalini scoring a century (107). Bengal were 100/1 in 21.3 overs when the match was eventually called off after multiple rain interruptions. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 216/7 in 50 ovs (G Kamalini 107, Bidisha Dey 2/28, Sushmita Ganguly 2/43) lost to Bengal 100/1 in 21.5 ovs (Bristi Maji 42, Sasthi Mondal 47 n.o) (VJD method).

S Rinaaz scored another century (102) to help Ranipet beat Tiruchirapalli in the TNCA Inter Districts Women’s tournament quarterfinals. Ranipet posted 210/7 before restricting Tiruchirapalli to 166/4. Chengalpattu, Salem, and Tirunelveli also qualified for the semifinals.

Brief scores: Chengalpattu 139/8 in 40 ovs bt Coimbatore 77 in 39 ovs (Sharon 3/17); Dindigul 147 in 40 ovs (Shiva Shree 60, Vaishnavi 3/18) lost to Salem 150/4 in 39.1 ovs (S Aruna Devi 60); Thiruvallur 82 in 39.3 ovs (B Pon Deepika 3/14) lost to Tirunelveli 83/6 in 33.1 ovs (Goshika Sree 34); Ranipet 210/7 in 40 ovs (S Rinaaz 102) bt Tiruchirapalli 166/4 in 40 ovs (S Kanashri 62, R Ragavi 3/28).

