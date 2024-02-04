Tamil Nadu take first innings lead

CHENNAI: Fifties from N Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul helped Tamil Nadu secure first innings lead against Goa in the Group C Ranji Trophy match on Satuday.

Having dismissed Goa for 241 in their first innings, TN started off well with opener Jagadeesan scoring a half-century (75). However, with Mohit Redkar (5/70) and Darshan Misal (4/77) regularly asking questions, they were in a spot of bother. But Pradosh (71) and Vijay Shankar (54) ensured the visitors secured a first innings lead before being dismissed for 273. At stumps, Goa were 10/0 in their second innings. Meanwhile, an unbeaten fifty by Mohammed Saif gave Railways a glimmer of hope as they reached 209 for 8 in the second innings against Karnataka.

The effort helped them earn a handy 190-run lead despite conceding 19-run first innings lead to their opponents. This could prove a tricky chase for Karnataka on Day 3 as they are without their best batter and captain Mayank Agarwal for this match. Karnataka were earlier bowled out for 174 in their first dig as left-arm spinners Akash Pandey (5/63) and Ayan Chaudhari (4/39) shared the spoils.

Against Chhattisgarh, Kerala were all out for 350 in 110.1 overs. Sachin Baby top-scored for them with 91 runs while Sanju Samson (57) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (85) scored fifties. At stumps, Chhattisgarh were 100/4 in 44 overs.

Select scores

Railways: 155 & 209/8 in 62 overs (Saif 51 batting, Ahuja 48; Vysakh 3/45, Kaverappa 2/35) vs Karnataka 174 all out in 50.5 ovs (S Sharath 24, Vysakh 24; Akash 5/63, Ayan 4/39); Goa: 241 & 10 for no loss in 4 ovs vs Tamil Nadu 273 all out in 90.2 ovs (Jagadeesan 75, Pradosh 71, Vijay 54; Mohit 5/70, Darshan 4/77); Bihar 182 in 86.5 ovs vs Andhra 313/5 in 86 ovs (UMS Girinath 41, Ricky Bhui 58, Rasheed 76); Kerala 350 all out in 110.1 ovs (Sachin Baby 91, Sanju Samson 57, Mohammed Azharuddeen 85; Ashish Chouhan 5/100) vs Chhattisgarh 100/4 in 44 ovs (Sanjeet Desai 50).