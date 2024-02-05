Manikandan, Poovendhan dazzle as Jaya Group win

CHENNAI: V Poovendhan (4/15) and M Manikandan’s four-fers (4/22) help Jaya Education Group RC beat Stag CC in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2023-24. Batting first, Stag CC were restricted to 111 in 27 overs because of the clinical bowling effort from Poovendhan and Manikandan.

In reply, Jaya Education Group had no trouble chasing down the target in 22.1 overs.

Brief scores: III Division: Stag CC 111 in 27 ovs (VH Jaeswan 38; M Manikandan 4/22, V Poovendhan 4/15) lost to Jaya Education Group RC 114/1 in 22.1 ovs (S Harish Babu 44, V Poovendhan 41 n.o); IV Division: Lucas TVS S & RC 130 in 22.3 ovs (T Parthiban 28, L Manoj 5/41, R Adhitya 3/50) lost to SS CA 131/8 in 22.1 ovs (V Ram Prakash 31, S Karthik 6/42); CP RC 100 in 24.3 ovs (B Magesh 5/19, R Siva Ramakrishna 3/25) lost to United CC 101/3 in 19.4 ovs (A Thameem Ansari 25).