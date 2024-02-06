Magical Bumrah was difference between two sides in 2nd Test: Hussain

LONDON: The magical first innings spell by Jasprit Bumrah was the difference between India and England in the just-concluded second Test, according to former England captain Nasser Hussain, who said the visitors were powerless against the Indian pacer's genius.

India's go-to bowler in all formats, Bumrah displayed brilliance with the ball to play a key role in the team's series-levelling 106-run win.

The pacer put up a reverse swing master-class in England's first innings that yielded him six wickets (6/45), following it up with a three-wicket haul in their second essay for match figures of 9 for 91.

"I think, really, it was just the magic of Jasprit Bumrah that was the difference. He got three-for today (Monday), but it was that incredible spell in the first innings, 6-45, that blew away England for 253 on a really good, flat pitch," Hussain wrote in his column for 'Sky Sports'.

Bumrah's bowling and young Yashasvi Jaiswal's first innings double ton were the highlights of India's win in Visakhapatnam.

Hussain felt that England could do nothing but "doff their cap" to the genius of Bumrah.

"Sometimes you can be critical of your own team, look at your performance and say, 'what could we do better?' But sometimes you also have to just just doff your cap to the opposition and say they were touched by genius.

"That's exactly what happened. That spell from Bumrah in England's first innings was genius. Reverse swing, with his slightly unorthodox action and the way he leans across to the offside, he creates angles," he added.