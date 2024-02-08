Retired Army officers lend BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit strength

However, it's not that their roles will be confined to making security arrangements for the teams. They are also responsible for coordinating with ACMs and other officers down the ranks to keep the game free from corruption. "As they are closely associated with the teams as security officers, sometimes they also act as a bridge between the players and ACM. So their scope of work is not limited. They prove to be of extreme help for the integrity officers as well," added the source.

Just like every job, the ACU keeps a few criteria in mind before hiring these former Army personnel. The biggest among them is physical fitness. Army officers are always considered elite security personnel. "The retired army men are chosen as they are young and fit. So fitness is the most important criterion. Age also matters but exemption can be given if the aspirant is fit. Usually, retired captains and officers ranked above them are hired for the purpose."

The demand for these retired army officers will increase with the start of the WPL where five teams will play across two venues for almost a month. It will gain further momentum with the start of the IPL which will be played for more than two months. "By the time the WPL will start, the ACU is expected to hire at least two dozen ex-army personnel. The number will swell considerably with the IPL. It is going to be a hectic schedule and hence proper manpower needs to be put in place," said the source.

The ACUs of the International Cricket Council and BCCI had taken the help of retired deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), security guards and vendors to apprehend suspects during the ODI World Cup held in the country last year. The BCCI's ACU came up with the idea and it paid dividends as the organisers were able to nab a few miscreants from Ahmedabad and Kolkata during the marquee event.