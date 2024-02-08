Sai Kishore, Sanjay go big in TNPL auction

CHENNAI: R Sai Kishore and R Sanjay Yadav were the biggest signings at the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League auction that was held in Chennai on Wednesday, each fetching Rs 22 lakhs. While the former was signed by iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Sanjay Yadav was drafted by Trichy Grand Cholas. The previous highest price in the auction was for B Sai Sudharsan in 2023.

In the auction that saw 144 players go under the hammer, 61 players were picked in the auction with Salem Spartans signing as many as 11 players. Harish Kumar (Rs 15.40 lakh), Abhishek Tanwar (Rs 12.20 lakh), Thangarasu Natarajan (Rs 11.25 lakh) and Sandeep Warrier (Rs 10.50lakh) were among the other highest bid players in the auction that was attended by former BCCI and TNCA President N Srinivasan and India all-rounder R Ashwin.

The eighth edition of the T20 league is set to begin on July 5 and go on until August 4 with the Qualifier 2 and the final scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. As is often the case, several unknown talents were signed in this year’s auction as well. Salem, for example, have secured the services of an ambidextrous bowler Tarun Kumar, whom their management expects to play a key role for them.

For Madurai Panthers, one such player is Akram Khan. “.. is a very aggressive player. Like everyone else, our team is eagerly looking forward to seeing his performance,” said Mahesh, director of the team.

While it is only the second auction for the tournament, teams are already reading the dynamics better, and planning for the unexpected things that happen at the table. Shivnathi Adithan, owner of Chepauk Super Gillies, said that Sai Kishore being signed by Tiruppur was a significant moment, before adding, “The unexpected lower bid for Silambarasan shows that not everything goes as planned in auctions, much like cricket.”

While Chepauk has won the most number of titles (four), Lyca Kovai Kings are the defending champion having won the trophy in 2023.