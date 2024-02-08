Tamil Nadu beat Goa in CK Nayudu Trophy

CHENNAI: FIH Pro League on 45 runs to take Tamil Nadu home against Goa in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match on Wednesday. With the overnight score of 42/2, TN had no trouble reaching the target to secure a six-wicket win.

Brief scores: Goa 276 & 119 lost to Tamil Nadu 302 & 94/4 in 26.3 ov (RS Mokit Hariharan 45 n.o).

Punjab women win

Avneet Kaur (105) and Pragati Singh (61) added 141 runs for the third wicket, helping Punjab beat Tamil Nadu by 36 runs in the BCCI U-23 women’s one-dayers. Chasing 242, TN were all out for 205 in 48.4 overs. Brief scores: Punjab 241/6 in 50 ovs (Avneet Kaur 105, Pragati Singh 61) bt Tamil Nadu 205 in 48.4 ovs (K Yogyasri 53, Mamta Rani 3/63).

Ganesh shines

S Ganesh (145) smashed a century to help Gurunanak beat Anna University by 190 runs in the TNCA Inter Collegiate Invitational Cricket Tournament 2023-2024. Batting first, Gurunanak posted 310/5. In reply, Anna University could only manage 120/7.

Brief scores: Gurunanak 310/5 in 30 ovs (S Ganesh 145, R Anirudh Seshadri 70) bt Anna University 120/7 in 30 ovs (K Sameer Khan 3/20); Dr. MGR University 201/7 in 30 ovs (P Manoj Kumar 53) lost to MCC 203/6 in 29.4 ovs (T Lingeshwaran 58); Hindustan 98 in 27.4 ovs (S Aditya Geethan 4/21) lost to SRM IST Potheri 100 in 21.4 ovs (Vignesh S Iyer 42 n.o); New College 33 in 18.5 ovs (SG Karneeswaran 3/3, V Adharsh Gurudev 4/4) lost to SSN College 34 for no loss in 6.2 ovs; LICET 224/9 in 30 ovs (M Rahul Srawan 83, S Adityanathan 56, S Rishi Silora 3/37) bt SRIHER 122 in 27.4 ovs (R Ashok 3/0, R Pravin 3/35); Vivekananda 276/4 in 30 ovs (AB Dhiyash 91, Nidish S Rajagopal 85) bt Vel’s IST 45/8 in 24 ovs (Shubhan Srinivas Sridhar 3/8); Loyola Arts 158/8 in 30 ovs lost to Jeppiaar Engineering College 160/1 in 16 ovs.