Ranji Trophy: Mayank returns as Karnataka face TN

CHENNAI: Every time Tamil Nadu and Karnataka go up against each other, irrespective of the format, they always serve high-octane contests. Since 2010, they have given some memorable clashes, including knockouts. While Tamil Nadu has had commendable success in white-ball cricket, in Ranji Trophy, they have lost to Karnataka on the last three occasions. In fact, the last time they went up against each other, Tamil Nadu faced an agonising 26-run defeat during the 2019-20 season.
This time, however, Tamil Nadu are on a roll. They have had three consecutive victories and another win against Karnataka on their home turf — MA Chidambaram Stadium — will secure them a spot in the knockouts. They will be facing a rejuvenated Karnataka who beat Railways in a thriller, and have the services of captain Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal.
Agarwal, who missed the previous match having had a health scare after consuming a transparent liquid on the plane from Agartala to New Delhi, is back and was preparing in full tilt on the eve of the match in Chennai. How he and his players take on a Tamil Nadu spin attack led by R Sai Kishore will likely decide their fortunes on the red soil surface. The other challenge for the visiting team, whose bowling attack is predominantly dominated by pacers, is to see how their spinners challenge Tamil Nadu batters.
Sai Kishore, meanwhile, is excited for the contest. He was part of the team that lost to Karnataka in 2019 and is eager to put on a show. “You play this sport to compete. When a good game comes along, it gives you more chances to compete. That is where all the joy and enjoyment is. If it becomes like that (competitive), there is no other joy in this game,” said the Tamil Nadu captain.
Along with fellow left-arm spinner Ajith Ram, Sai Kishore has led the spin attack for the home team and is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming one as well. “We are aware that Karnataka is a good side and traditionally one of the strong batting units. But we have prepared well and are confident of a good show,” said upcoming spinner Ajith Ram, before adding, “It is great to have Sai Kishore bowl at the other end. He gives you a lot of confidence and allows you to do (experiment) your own thing. He gives you the freedom to bowl as you wish at the same time tells you the strength and weakness of the batter you are bowling to.”
TN skipper, meanwhile, said that all he wants to do as captain is put his players in a position where they can excel and they take care of the rest. “Our key players who have done well so far in the tournament are in the right frame of mind and will continue to excel. We would like to play positive cricket and definitely press for an outright win. Our batters have been scoring in turns. We have had a couple of good partnerships which are vital at this level. Our bowlers too are in the right shape of mind and capable of the task ahead,” said Sai Kishore.