Thiruvallur secure PR Thevar Trophy

CHENNAI: KV Akhilesh Sabari took three wickets for 49 runs as Thiruvallur beat Chengalpattu by 13 runs in the TNCA Inter Districts U16 Multi-day (3-days game) Final to win the PR Thevar Trophy. Chasing 169, Chengalpattu managed only 155/9 in 40 overs in their second essay.

Brief scores: Thiruvallur 246 & 133 in 39.5 ovs (D Deepesh 3/26, B Sandeep 3/40) bt Chengalpattu 211 & 155/9 in 40 ovs (S Akshay Barath 35, KV Akhilesh Sabari 3/49).

Sivaramakrishnan shines

B Sivaramakrishnan (4/15) and R Sudharsan (3/9) stepped up with the ball to help Gurunanak beat Saveetha IMST by 215 runs in the TNCA Inter Collegiate Invitational Cricket Tournament 2023-2024. Batting first, Gurunanak posted 288/5 before dismissing Saveetha for 73.

Brief scores: MCC 138/9 in 30 ovs (T Lingeshwaran 49) lost to RKM Vivekananda 139 for no loss in 18.5 ovs (M Vishal 89 n.o, S Shrenik 50 n.o); Loyola Arts 187 in 28.2 ovs (V Hari Ragavendra 60; M Karthikeyan 4/28) bt New College 50 in 21.5 ovs (K Vaidyanathan 3/5); SRM IST 198 in 30 ovs (AP Anantha Kumar 89, RK Pranav Sabapathi 3/28, A Ranjan 3/56) bt SRIHER 92/9 in 28 ovs (S Adhithya Geethan 3/9)(Note : SRIHER played with 10 players); SSN 158/8 in 30 ovs (S Mohanakumar 49, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 4/26) lost to Jeppiaar Engineering 162/5 in 17 ovs (S Dinesh Raj 74); Gurunanak 288/5 in 30 ovs (Adittya Varadharajan 52, R Anirudh Seshadhri 61 n.o, S Ganesh 65 n.o) bt Saveetha IMST 73 in 20.5 ovs (B Sivaramakrishnan 4/15, R Sudharsan 3/9); Anna University 151/8 in 30 ovs (A Venu Arvind 59, E Anbumani 3/27) lost to Pachaiyappas 152/1 in 11.2 ovs (HI Waseem Ahmed 98 n.o); MGR University 229/5 in 30 ovs (M Gokul Raj 54, A Vanjeenathan 109) bt Vels IST 92 in 29.5 ovs (G Aneesh 5/10); Hindustan ITS 183/7 in 30 ovs (S Md Abdul Kather Jayalani 50, B Jeswin Bradman 3/34) bt Loyola ICAM ET 146 in 28.3 ovs (K Veerraviswa 68, S Hariharan 3/31).