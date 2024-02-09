This IPL season is crucial for every player: Chahar

CHENNAI: India international and Chennai Super Kings seamer Deepak Chahar, who has been preparing in earnest for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, is aware that a good performance in the tournament would result in a ticket for the T20 World Cup in June.

Speaking on the sidelines of event where Etihad airways was announced as official sponsor for CSK, Chahar said that this season will be crucial for everyone as it seems clear that the performance will be taken into account for India selection of the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be played in United States of America and West Indies.

“It’s an important IPL for everyone because this is the first time everyone knows the Indian team will be decided based on the performance of the IPL. You know the set-up — these are the players they are going to look for. Whoever performs well in this IPL will get the chance.

To be fit and to perform and to give the 100%...I’m always someone who gives 100% and there’s a lot of time for the World Cup. Personally, I see what’s next — that’s 22nd March. So, I’m preparing for that and let’s see what happens,” said the 31-year-old.