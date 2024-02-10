Karnataka on top after Tamil Nadu batting collapse

CHENNAI: Saturday belonged to Karnataka as they first put up a challenging score (366) and later had Tamil Nadu reeling on the mat at

129 for 7 in 56 overs on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Elite 'C' group, sixth round match being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Karnataka expected Devdutt Padikkal, who had hit 151 on the opening day, to put up a mammoth score, but the star batter was out the second ball of the day, caught and bowled by Pradosh Ranjan Paul at his overnight score itself.

Thereafter, youngsters Hardik Raj (51) and S Sharath played sensibly. Hardik added 41 runs with Sharath for the seventh wicket that helped the visitors cross the 300-run mark.

Later, Sharath, with the tail, managed to take Karnataka past 350.

Chasing 366 on a deteriorating surface is not an easy task. But Tamil Nadu, instead of playing to their strengths, made a false start by changing the successful opening combination.

In the previous round against Goa, Tamil Nadu opted for S Lokeshwar and N Jagadeesan at the top of the order and the pair did well then. But for the home game, they chose Vimal Khumar and N Jagadeesan instead.

Vimal could neither adjust to the surface or the bowling and perished very soon. Jagadeesan followed him soon as he fell to the guile of Shashi Kumar to be trapped in front. In-form Pradosh could not do much either as he lasted just 15 balls for 5 runs.

Tamil Nadu never really recovered after that.