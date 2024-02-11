Kohli out of series, recovering Rahul drafted in squad

CHENNAI: Virat Kohli will not feature for the duration of the India - England Test series. This was the main piece of selection news as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 17-man squad for the remaining three Tests of the series. “Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons,” a BCCI press release stated while announcing the team. “The Board fully respects and supports Mr. Kohli’s decision.” It’s the first time that Kohli will not feature in a multi-match Test series since making his debut in 2011.

As expected, both KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, players who missed the second Test at Visakhapatnam with niggles, could be in line for an immediately recall at Rajkot. However, they will have to be cleared by the BCCI medical team. If Rahul is cleared, he is expected to replace Shreyas Iyer in the XI. Shreyas, considered as one of the better batters of spin in the line-up, has been left out. If Rahul is not cleared and the hosts want to stick to the same combination, Sarfaraz Khan could make his debut in Rajkot.