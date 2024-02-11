Maxwell's blistering ton lifts Australia to 34-run victory in 2nd T20 against West Indies

ADELAIDE: Glenn Maxwell blasted a record-equaling century as Australia beat West Indies by 34 runs on Sunday (Feb 11, 2024) and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in its three-match Twenty20 series.

Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 120 off 55 balls, with eight sixes and 12 fours, and shared a 92-run stand with Tim David (31 off 14 balls) to propel Australia to 241-4 and the highest T20 international score at Adelaide Oval.

"We're extremely lucky to have (Maxwell) in our team," Australia captain Mitch Marsh said.

"He's a match winner, game changer and people come to watch him."

The West Indies chase was derailed by the loss of five wickets in the first seven overs, but a rally led by captain Rovman Powell (63 off 36 balls) and Andre Russell (37 off 16 balls) briefly gave the tourists hope of reeling in the mammoth target.

But the weight of the chase ultimately proved too much as Marcus Stoinis (3-36) and debutant Spencer Johnson (2-39) led Australia's bowlers in restricting the West Indies chase to 207-9 in its 20 overs.

"Yeah, I think the boys show courage, you know, that we would just start aggressive but we kept losing wickets," Powell said. “We also need to get big partnerships just as the Aussies did."