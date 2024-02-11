Maxwell smashes fifth T20I ton, equals Rohit Sharma's historic feat

ADELAIDE (Australia): Glenn Maxwell continued his imperious form as he smashed a 55-ball 120 not out to equal Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's record of most centuries (five) in the T20I format here on Sunday.

Batting at No. 4, Maxwell unleashed his fury against the West Indies bowlers, smacking 12 fours and eight sixes to bring up his century in 50 balls.

His knock propelled Australia to a mammoth 241/4. In reply, the hosts restricted the West Indies to 207/9 to win the second T20I by 34 runs.

Maxwell's last nine international scores for Australia now read 106, 41, 201 not out, 1, 2 not out, 12, 104 not out, 10 and 120 not out.

"It was good fun," Maxwell said at the mid-innings break.

"Just gave myself a chance. It's a really nice wicket. Nice to cash in and spend most of the time out there. I've always relied on my hand speed to get me out of trouble... and it really seemed to work for me today."

Maxwell was also fastest to reach five centuries, touching the landmark in 93 innings, compared to Rohit's 143 innings.